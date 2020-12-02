Steven Lynn 'Pops' Adams

July 13, 1954 - November 29, 2020

Steven Lynn “Pops” Adams, 66, of Stephenville, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence in Stephenville.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3rd at Stagg Creek Cemetery in Comanche County, with Werth Mayes officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Steven was born on July 13, 1954, in Comanche to the late Roy Dale and Virginia Ruth Grigsby Adams. He grew up in Comanche County, and spent many years of his life in Brown County. Steven has lived in Stephenville for the past two years, and attended church at the Cowboy Church of Erath County.

He was a wonderful dad and pops, who would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He traveled with his work as a telecommunication salesman and knew many people all over Texas. It wouldn’t matter where he was, ‘he would know someone’.

Pops is survived by his children, son, Wesley Adams of Waco; his daughter and son-in-law, Emily and LV Coffee of Stephenville; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Kamryn Coffee of Stephenville; and his brother, Richard Adams.

Besides his parents, Pops was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Adams.

The Adams family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Erath County Humane Society, P. O. Box 2006, Stephenville, Texas 76401.

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.

Published on December 02, 2020