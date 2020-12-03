Larry D. Allen Sr.

Graveside services for Larry D. Allen Sr., 79, of Bangs will be held at 2 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mukewater Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday at Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Mr. Allen passed away December 1, 2020.

Larry was born September 27, 1941 in Rising Star to Floyd and Bertie (Taliaferro) Allen. He married Judy Green October 26, 1965 in Bangs. Larry served his country as a member of the US Air Force, then returned to civilian life to work for the railroad. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming, welding and knife collecting. He was a strong supporter of the Bangs Dragons. Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bangs, and he dearly loved his church family.

He leaves behind his beloved children, Johnny and Sue Slaughter of Blanket, Jana Slaughter of Bangs, Larry Jr and Jimanne Allen of Bangs, and Lisa and Kenny Stribling of Kingsland; grandchildren, Chasity Cartright, Heather King, Jayme Mcginty, Meagan Reed, Sage Senn, Keelee Allen and Kaden Allen; sister-in-law Betty Allen and his special nephew who was like his brother, Buddy McCorkle; as well as many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; grandson, Shannon Slaughter and his brothers.

