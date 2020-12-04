Bobbie L. Smith

Bobbie L. Smith, 95, of Coleman died Thursday, December 03, 2020, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Burial will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery.

She was born October 9, 1925, in Rockwood, Coleman County, Texas to William T. McIlvain and Leona Boatright McIlvain Nixon. During World War II she in an ordnance plant and later worked at Coca-Cola Bottling. She worked as a certified nurses aide for Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. She worked as a greeter and driver at Stevens Funeral Home . he was a member of Concho Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman Senior Citizen Center, 916 S. Concho, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 04, 2020