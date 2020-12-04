Gwendolyn Jann Dabney-Henry

Gwendolyn Jann Dabney-Henry, 79, of Blanket, passed away November 30, 2020. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Blanket cemetery at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Gwen was born March 9, 1941 in San Antonio to John Bledsoe and Blanche Dabney. Her father was a fireman at Lackland Air Force Base so they lived in San Antonio but drove back to Blanket often to work with the horses and feed the cows. Gwen was a cowgirl from the start. Her grandfather gave her the first horse she owned and she was hooked. She had a deep love of horses and most people don’t understand. They say you're born with it, she was. She would go to horse shows, loved the rodeo and was pleased doing anything with the animals. There wasn’t an animal Gwen didn’t love or care for. She loved spending time on the ranch. She loved the ranch, the history behind it, and she loved sharing the stories. Her family was important to her and she loved them and friends that she considered family deeply. Gwen was an artist, she loved painting murals and building sculptures. It was a beautiful way for her to express herself and there was peace in the creation. Gwen loved her grandchildren and wanted nothing more than for them to continue the ranch’s legacy and to keep caring for the animals while making more memories and passing on the stories she loved to share.

Gwen is survived by her grandsons, Zane Henry of Monahans, Austin and wife Laura Henry of McCamey, Alex Henry of California and Brian Henry of Brownwood; great- grandkids, Travis Henry, Addison Rose Henry and Jameson Henry; a friend who was like a daughter to her, Misty Taylor; cousins, Sam and Mary Lou Stewart & family, Jim and Shirley Switzer & family; and those close friends that were as close as family, Dale and Lorie Best of Zephyr.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John C. Dabney; sister, Janice Blanche Dabney; and her son, Timothy Wayne Henry.

Online Condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 04, 2020