Lovera Mountain Strickland

Lovera Mountain Strickland, 83, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Red Stone Park in Brownwood. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at the Burkett Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will follow in the Burkett Cemetery, Coleman County, Texas, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

She was born April 22, 1937 in Coleman County, Texas to Lat and Eunice Strawn Mountain. On June 6, 1955 she married Jack Strickland in Burkett. She served as postmaster of the Burkett Post Office. She was a member of Burkett Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Jackie Strickland of Burkett and Bryan, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter.

Memorials be made to the Burkett Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Linda Brady, P. O. Box 356, Burkett, Texas 76828, or Solaris Hospice, 107 S. Park Dr., Suite D, Brownwood, Texas 76801.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 04, 2020