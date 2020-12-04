Norma Dolores (Andrews) Bowden

Graveside services for Norma Dolores (Andrews) Bowden, 91, of Temple, will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Bellwood Memorial Park with Rev. John Roark officiating. A viewing will be from 3-5 on Tuesday, at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Mrs. Bowden died Friday, December 4, 2020, in a Temple Nursing Home.

Mrs. Bowden was born January 14, 1929, in Bristow, Oklahoma, the daughter of James Burns Andrews and Johnnie (Poe) Andrews. She was a graduate of Moody High School. She married Jessie Freeman Bowden Jr. on May 31, 1948 in Temple. Mrs. Bowden was an LVN for many years, working at Brownwood Regional Hospital.

She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church. For many years, she and her husband were active in religious missions and efforts benefitting those in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 and daughter Penny Lawrence in 1993.

Survivors include her son Nicholas Bowden Cron and his spouse Glenn of Dallas; son-in-law Mark Lawrence and his wife Deborah of Belton, two grandchildren Tyson Lawrence and Amber Lawrence; one sister Peggy Borror of Montana.

Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry of Belton or the charity of choice.

Published on December 04, 2020