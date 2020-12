Ray Edward Warren

Ray Edward Warren, 89, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Coleman County.

A graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menard under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

He was born December 6, 1930 in Menard to Edwin Ray Warren and Lula Bales Warren. He served in the Army. He married Develand Schneider on June 5, 1954 in Menard. He was a rancher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and grandson, Cody Ray Warren.

He is survived by his sons, Lee Edwin Warren of Sulphur Springs, Daniel Ray Warren of Valera and David Paul Warren of Goliad; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Published on December 04, 2020