Richard 'Yank' Willetts

Richard “Yank” Willetts, 88, of Coleman, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home with Bob Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery.

He was born February 23, 1932 in Watervliet, New York to John Willetts, Sr. and Matilda Ann Purdue Willetts. He served in the Marines Corps. On May 29, 1954, he married Peggy Foust in Yuma, Arizona. He worked at at 3M in Brownwood. He was a member of the Elm Street Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Willetts of Coleman; two daughters, Suzan Heitkotter of Abilene and Brenda Adamson of Brownwood; nine grandchildren; and 17 great- grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Coleman Home Health and Hospice, 406 West Elm Street, Coleman, Texas; Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605 or Holiday Hill Nursing Home, P. O. Box 392, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Published on December 05, 2020