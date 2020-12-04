Rosa Manion James

Rosa Manion James, age 87 passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was laid to rest at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, TX.

Rosie was born on Wednesday, August 16, 1933 in Colorado City, TX to Roy and Lilly Christmas. She loved playing dominoes with her family and quilting. Rosie enjoyed the company of her furry companion named Troubles. Rosie loved cooking for her family, and always had a smile on her face. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Early.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Gee and husband Ronnie of San Antonio, TX; son Donny Manion and wife Loanne of Early, TX; sister Leona Cox of El Paso, TX; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Those that preceded her in death are her first husband and father of her children Charles Manion; second husband Doyle James; sister Eva Vaughan; brothers, Bill, James, Johnny, James Royce and T.J. Christmas; and granddaughter Tammy Gee.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Drive, Early, Texas 76802

