Sylvia Ann Stutesman

Sylvia Ann Stutesman, of Brownwood, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 64.

Graveside Services for Sylvia will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Bill Slaymaker officiating; no visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Sylvia was born to Andrew Figiroba Garza and Eusebia Reyna Garza on October 1, 1956, in Cuero, Texas. She was a God-fearing woman and believed you always stood by your faith. Family was always first; she loved her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed playing games and happened to be a pool shark. Sylvia also loved going to garage sales with the grandkids, cooking and baking, hotrods, and loved listening to all kinds of music. She will be forever loved and missed.

Sylvia is survived by her son, Roger Stutesman and wife Krystal; her daughters, Stephanie Collier and husband Jason, and Diana James; mother, Eusebia Garza; 11 grandchildren: Nicholas Kyle and wife Jordan, Teonna Shilo, Ignacio Allen, Dezeray Marie, Caleb Andrew, Austin Tanner, Connor Wayne, Michael Gavin, Ethan Bailey, Cameron Pierce, and Bentley Trey; 2 great-grandchildren, Lincoln James and Hazel LunaMay; 4 brothers, Rudy Garza, Eddie Garza, Robert Garza, and David Garza; and 1 sister, Jane Garza. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and her friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Garza; and a grandson, Tristian Reyse.

Published on December 04, 2020