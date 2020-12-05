Bobby McKay

A graveside funeral service for Bobby McKay, age 84, of Bangs, will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 7, 2020, in the Bangs Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Blake officiating, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Bobby passed from this life on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood.

Robert Wilson McKay was born on November 19, 1936, in Ballinger to Alexander and Annie Faye (Donham) McKay. After high school, Bobby joined the US Air Force where he served his country for the next fourteen years. After the Air Force, he served in the Texas Army National Guard for ten years. Bobby worked in Shipping and Receiving for 3M Company for twenty-seven years before retiring in 1996. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bangs.

On March 14, 1975, in Cross Plains, Bobby married Nita Robertson. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Nita, of Bangs; a son, Randy McVay and wife Carol of Early, a daughter, Carol Agan and husband Larry of Brownwood, daughter-in-law, Sharon McVay of Lytle, Texas; six grandchildren, Troy Hill and wife Katie of San Angelo, Jeremy McVay of Las Cruces, NM, Dana Behrens of San Angelo, Amanda McVay of Lytle, Amber Biggs and husband Alan of Waxahachie, and April McVay of Brownwood; fourteen great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jessie McVay of Las Cruces, Pierce and Peyton Behrens of San Angelo, Kamryn, Kodie and Kelton Biggs of Waxahachie, Dylan, Ryan and Joshua Wooldridge of Brownwood, Jalisa Adams and husband Sean of Eula and Meagan Adams and husband Christopher of Abilene, Daniel and Joshua McVay of Lytle, and Sophia Hill; great-great-grandchild, Christian Adams; a sister, Nancy Bowen of Bangs, step-sister, Barbara Lane of California.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander McKay, mother, Annie Faye Dawson, step-mother, Betty Williams, two sons, Monte McVay and Greg McVay, a granddaughter, Dawn Denise Hill, a brother, Michael McKay and a step-brother, Richard Lane.

