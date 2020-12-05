Stanley Dale Threet

Stanley Dale Threet, 69, of Cisco passed from this life Friday December 4, 2020 in a Brownwood Nursing Home. Services will be Thursday December 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM in The Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel with Howard Stovall Officiating.

Burial Will Follow in The Mitchell Cemetery near Cisco. The Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 PM until 7 PM at Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Stanley was born July 11, 1951 in Baird, Texas the son of Herman Ellis and Mary Louise (Hull) Threet. Stanley was disabled as a child when he and his father were overcome by gas fumes while cleaning out a water well. Stanley attended Cisco Schools and worked on the family farm southwest of Cisco.

Survivors include his Sister; Glenda Yancy and husband Doyle of Brownwood, Nephews Richard Yancy of Cisco, and David Yancy of Brownwood, Great Nephews and Cousins.

