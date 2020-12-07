Doyce Roy Row

Doyce Roy Row, 80, of Midland died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence.

Services were held Monday, December 7, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Chapman officiating. Burial was in the Gouldbusk Cemetery.

A memorial service in Midland will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kentucky Baptist Church, 1507 W. Kentucky Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701.

He was born October 4, 1940 in Gouldbusk to Ray and Ruth Arnold Row. He was a roofer. He was a member of the Kentucky Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Watter of Midland, Lawana Burrow of Brady, Brandie Chapman of San Antonio; his son, Mar Row of Eagle Pass; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildre; his brother, Joe Row of Coleman; and his sister, Bonnie Fannin of Columbus, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Kentucky Baptist Church, 1507 W. Kentucky Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701, for the start up of a Recovery Ministry.

Published on December 07, 2020