Raymond F. DeLeon

Raymond F. DeLeon, 87, of Santa Anna died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.

Recital of the Holy Rosary will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating. Burial will be in the Santa Anna Cemetery.

He was born December 18, 1932 in Santa Anna to Nestor DeLeon and Antonia Frausto DeLeon. He served in the Army. On May 22, 1952, Raymond married Ofelia Martinez in Coleman. He worked for Santa Fe Rail Road, Swift Meat Packing plant in Fort Worth and Kohler in Brownwood. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and nine siblings.

He is survived by three children, Arthur DeLeon of Coleman, Albert DeLeon of Abilene and Dalia Alonzo of Santa Anna; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Published on December 07, 2020