Robert Edward 'Ed' Lee

Robert Edward “Ed” Lee, 86, of Brownwood entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Memorial Services for Ed will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Toby Castleberry officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. No set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Ed was born on December 11, 1933, to Olin and Jewell Lee. He and grew up in May, Texas, along with his younger brother, Don. They were lifelong hunting and fishing buddies and passed those traits down to their children. You never saw either one of them go anywhere without a rod and reel. Fishing tales abounded and some of them were actually true! Ed was very protective of Don growing up and on notable occasions certain individuals found that to be true. The bond that developed between them has remained just as strong as it was when they were younger. You could never talk to one of them without hearing about the other.

Ed graduated from May High School in 1952 and then attended Cisco Jr. College on a football scholarship. He left school in 1953 to serve his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Korea at the end of the Korean war. He was a star fast-pitch softball pitcher for his unit’s softball team and led them to the theater championship. Upon returning home, he continued to pitch for the Brownwood Merchants softball team for several years.

Ed was a multitalented individual who enjoyed a career in the music industry in which he toured the United States. He was a life-long sportsman, outdoorsman, fisherman, woodworker, artist, and gardener. He loved his Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, and never missed a Texas Rangers telecast.

Ed and his wife, Pam, were avid followers of high school football, including attending games of his son’s 30-year coaching career. He would always light up when talking about Panther Creek High School football. They attended all of his grandkids exploits in athletic competitions and endeavors.

Anyone that crossed paths with Ed quickly recognized his sense of humor and wide range of knowledge of just about anything you wanted to talk about. He was a natural leader that everyone gravitated to. He was a master of crossword puzzles and loved to read the daily newspaper. He devised unique, creative nicknames for each of his grandkids that have become legendary.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Jean Burk Lee, in 2010, and a son, Gregory Paul Lee, in 1964.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Gwen Lee, Mitch Lee and wife Brenda, Nardi Reaves and husband Jim, Lana Bailey and husband Dan, Robby Lee and wife Mary, Ronda Newberry and husband Tim, Marci Tutt and husband Kevin; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; his brother, Don Lee and wife Pat; 3 nieces; and extended family.

As you can see, he took “Be fruitful and multiply” to heart. He will be greatly missed at our large (and loud) family gatherings.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Brown County Historical Society in his honor.

Published on December 07, 2020