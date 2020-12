Danny Kay Densman

Danny Kay Densman, 69 of Coleman County died Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Santa Anne Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will be in the Santa Anna Cemetery.

He was born November 12, 1951 in Eldorado, Texas to Dorothy Snow Densman and N.R. Densman Jr. He worked in the oil field.

He s survived by his daughter, Micah Weldon of Cedar Park, Texas; his son, Kris Densman of Backroads, USA; brothers, Ricky Densman of Abilene, Jackie Densman of Coleman and Michael Densman of Coleman; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 08, 2020