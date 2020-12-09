Sandra Driskil

Sandra Kay Fitzgerald was born on June 17, 1946, in Brownwood, to Jeff and Kathleen (Harris) Fitzgerald. Sandra graduated from Bangs High School in 1964. She attended Southwest Texas State University where she was a member of the Strutters dance team. Sandra graduated from with a B.S. in education. She met and married the love of her life Allen Driskill on October 26, 1968, in Brownwood. Allen and Sandra would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this past October.

Sandra taught music at Northwest Elementary for a number of years. Allen and Sandra were members of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Sandra was also a member of the Brownwood Women’s Club.

Sandra is survived by her three children, Shauna Gray and husband Jason of Highland Park, Kolby Driskill and wife Jessica of Brownwood and Quade Driskill and wife Emily of Brownwood; ten grandchildren, Luke, Grant and Riggs Gray, all of Highland Park, Aiden, Bailey, Lexi and Ace Driskill, all of Brownwood, and Samara, Jaxden and Savannah Driskill, all of Brownwood; two brothers, Kenneth Fitzgerald and wife Gayle of Bangs and Carroll Fitzgerald and wife Colleen of Waco; a sister-in-law, Jeanneene Johnson and husband Bob of Early, her aunt, Betty Cooper of Brownwood and cousins, Steve Cooper and Thomas Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Allen in September.

Sandra passed from this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at age 74.

The family held a private graveside in the Zephyr Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

