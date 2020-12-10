Donald Ray Crisp

Donald Ray Crisp, age 80 of May passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. A funeral service will be Thursday, December 10th at 11:00 am in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early.

Don was born on Wednesday, May 15, 1940 in Pioneer, Texas to Clinton and Odell Crisp. Don was reared by his grandparents, T.C. and Mary Crisp for whom he had great admiration, respect and love. Don graduated from Rising Star High School in 1958. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army where he served as SGT E-5 in Korea. Donald was a member of the VFW #3278 and enjoyed fishing during his retirement years.

He is survived by his two sons, Curtis Ray Crisp and Edward H. Crisp; sister Debbie Williams; aunt Vera Young and many cousins and close friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Brenda Jowers, many close relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity.

Published on December 11, 2020