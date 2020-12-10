Edward Eugene Miller

Edward Eugene Miller, 86, of Coleman, Texas died Monday, December 7, 2020.

He was born September 30, 1934, in Tell, Texas to Roy and Eva Miller. He married Martha Cooley in 1954. He worked as a telephone installer, and later he and his wife owned Miller Electric and Miller Farm Services.They also worked in the cotton hauling and grain harvest business and ranched.

He is survived by his son, Gary Miller of Midland, Texas; Jeana Miller Newman of Coleman and Gregory Miller of Lakeway, Texas; his sisters, Sue Shill of Gruver, and Donna Brooks of Tahoka, his brother Milton Miller of Tahoka; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Tahoka. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Nevels Cemetery in Tahoka, Texas.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 10, 2020