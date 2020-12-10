Judy Massey

Judy Massey, 60, of Coleman died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

She was born March 8, 1960 in Brownwood to Billy Jack and Mary Massey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, her two brothers and her sister.

She is survived by her daughters, Sammie June Strength of Clyde and Jessica Martinez of Coleman; seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Cordelia Montgomery and Polly Frazier.

The family will host a private family memorial service at a later date under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

Published on December 10, 2020