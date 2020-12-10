Kenneth S. Harris

Kenneth S. Harris, 90, of Brownwood, TX passed away Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020 at home following a brief illness.

Hi funeral services will be at Davis Morris Funeral Home in Brownwood. 10:00 am on Dec. 11, 2020. Internment at East Lawn Cemetery, where he will be buried with US Border Patrol Honor Guard.

Born to Ross and Kathleen Harris of Centerline MI, in Base Line MI Dec. 3, 1930, the middle of three boys.

Ken joined the US Air Force after high school. He was stationed in Alamogordo, NM where he met and fell in love with Boby Gazaway , a beautiful 16 year old young lady. They married July 13, 1952 in the summer between her junior and senior year of high school. They were married 67 years this past July!

Following the Air Force the moved to Michigan where he joined the Detroit Police Dept. Choosing not to raise his family in the big city he joined the US Border Patrol and moved his family of 4 to Calexico, CA. The Border Patrol moved him all over the United States, California, Florida, El Paso, Texas and finally to Marysville, MI where he stayed until retirement in 1983.

They moved to Brownwood, TX in 1984 where they have lived for 37 years. Being a big believer in insurance he began The Harris Agency.

Ken & Boby are members of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, where Ken was an active member and Deacon.

Ken & Boby worked the elections for 12 years. He was Chairman of the Red Cross in Brownwood from Sept. 8, 2001 for a year. He was a board member of the Brown County Museum of History. He was a member of NARFE and a life member of the NRA. Ken earned a Marksman rating and liked to hunt and eat deer! He had a love of photography and was always the one taking the pictures. Although he served in the Air Force, it was in the Border Patrol that he learned to fly! He loved flying and had a private pilot’s license and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Assoc. He absolutely loved working with wood; carving, building, he loved it!

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his son Gregory Stewart Harris, his brothers Donald Harris & Robert Harris.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara L. Harris, daughters Terry Goodman and Kathy McClure and son Jeffrey Harris and their spouses. Also 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 6 nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Services are under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.

Published on December 10, 2020