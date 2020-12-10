Linda Smith Clark

Linda Smith Clark, 75, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Comanche, Texas.

She was born July 22, 1945, in Gorman, Texas, to Herman and Odessa McDonald. In June 2008, she married Barry Clark in Lampasas County, Texas. She worked as a med-aide at Western Hills Healthcare Residence in Comanche. She was a member of Proctor Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Clark of Comanche; two sons, Mike Smith of Gainesville and Harry Dale Smith of Proctor; daughter, Cherie Evans of Dublin; stepson, Jerry Clark of Rosebud; stepdaughter, Glenda Harper; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Comanche Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery in Comanche County.

Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 10, 2020