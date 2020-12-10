Michael Ray Hurst

Graveside services for Michael Ray Hurst, 51, of Star will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Townsen Cemetery in Lampasas County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He died Dec. 8, 2020 in Temple, Texas.

He was born April 3, 1969 in Fort Worth to James and Hazel Hurst. He married Mary Faught on Oct. 24,2014. He was a Berean Christadelphian. He was self-employed.

He is survived by his children, Justin Blair, Stephanie Jackson and Candi Hurst, all of China Spring and Emily Risley of Forney; seven grandchildren; his parents, James and Hazel Hurst of Moline, Texas; and his siblings, Curtis Hurst of Mullin, Richard Hurst of Goldthwaite and Sandra Clubb of Early.

Published on December 10, 2020