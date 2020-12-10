Nolan Creek

Graveside services for Nolan Creek,91, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Pavilion under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.

He died Dec. 9, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

He was born Sept. 18, 1920 in San Angelo to Elmer and Mattie Creek. He married Dorothy Snow on May 6, 1946 in Comanche. He worked for the government.

He is survived y his children, Donald Creek of Comanche, Patsy Elliott of Goldthwaite, Tommy Micheal of Gatesville and Sandra Avalos of Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Luther Creek of Sonora, Paul Creek of Corpus Christi and Herman Creek of Ballinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, his daughter and four brothers.

Published on December 10, 2020