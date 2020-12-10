Roberta Ann Stegemoller

Roberta Ann Stegemoller, age 69, of Brownwood, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of hospitality, generosity and love of family. Viewing will be available 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 and from 8:00 until 10:00 AM at Heartland Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.

Roberta was born in Brownwood, Texas on January 17, 1951 to Dr. M.A. and Gloria Childress. She grew up and attended school in Goldthwaite, where her father worked as a doctor and her mother as a nurse. Her mother passed away when she was young, and her father remarried Maxine Gist, who had four children of her own, making them a large family of 10. Following high school graduation, Roberta followed in her parents’ footsteps, entering the medical field and earning a Master’s of Nursing degree from the University of Texas.

Roberta married Donnie Stegemoller of Priddy on June 29, 1974. They later added tsons and a daughter that they raised in Brownwood. After working as a nurse and teaching birthing classes for many years, Roberta pursued a career in real estate working alongside her husband and sons at Donnie Stegemoller Realtors.

Roberta never met a stranger; she helped many newcomers and friends find homes for their families in Brownwood. She had a welcoming and helpful spirit and a tender heart for anyone elderly, ill, lonely, or living in poverty. She was a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, where she attended and served for over 25 years. Her faith was demonstrated by countless acts of friendliness, help, and loving kindness to others. She had a gift for planning holiday parties and get-togethers. Her favorite times involved being surrounded by friends and family. She loved spending summer days at the lake watching her grandchildren tubing, fishing and swimming.

Left to cherish Roberta’s memory are her husband of 46 years, Donnie Stegemoller of Brownwood; son, Jeremy Stegemoller and wife Brigitte; son, Josh Stegemoller and wife Hilary; daughter, Leslie Demler and husband Clay; seven grandchildren: Emma Stegemoller, Blayne Stegemoller, Gus Stegemoller, Fritz Stegemoller, Goldie Stegemoller, Catherine Demler and Jude Demler. Survivors also include sister, Sue Cockrum; sister, Beverly Harkey and husband Don; sister-in-law, Marsha Childress; step-mother, Maxine Childress; step-sister, Dianna Spradley and husband Danny; step-sister, Kathy Wheeler and husband Gary; step-brother, Steve Gist and wife Kathy; step-sister, Nancy West and husband David; sister-in-law, Anne Stegemoller and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. M.A. and Gloria Childress; mother and father-in-law, Helga and Herbert Stegemoller; brother, Jim Childress; brother-in-law, Clyde Cockrum; and brother-in-law Kenneth Stegemoller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1815 Coggin Avenue, Brownwood, Texas 76801. Condolences, memories, and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.

