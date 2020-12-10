Ruby McBride

Ruby Pinkston McBride, age 94, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock after a sudden illness. Graveside visitation will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, Texas at 1 p.m. Friday, December 11. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. The family requests attendees kindly protect each other from the COVID-19 virus by wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

Ruby was born July 7, 1926 in Cross Plains, Texas, daughter of William Charles and Minnie Isola (Carey) Pinkston. She graduated from Early High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Her career included teaching fourth grade at North Elementary, owning a freight agency in Brownwood, working at Texas State University in San Marcos and serving for many years as a 14-County Texas Area Supervisor of the Green Thumb Program under the U. S. Department of Labor.

Ruby’s husband, E.A. “Mac” McBride predeceased her in death as well as her previous husband, Ewell Treadaway. She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Ewell Treadaway and his wife Debbie, Mark Treadaway and his husband Robert Kenney. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her sister Betty Pinkston Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother W. C. Pinkston, Jr., sisters Ruth Followwell and Wanda Followwell.

Ruby loved theater, especially musicals and was a voracious reader and world traveler. Until she was 86, Ruby was a long-time member of the Non-Rocking Chair Grannies who line danced at local sporting events and nursing homes. Her greatest joy came from getting to know people. She listened intently to their stories, and would often would share her own past experiences in the hope it might help them. Her non-judgmental views and openness drew folks to her.

In the past five years, Ruby resided at the Chatfield Assisted Living Facility in Brownwood. She made new friends and reconnected with many old ones while living there. The family would especially like to thank all those at the Chatfield who made her golden years some of her best.

Published on December 10, 2020