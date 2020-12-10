Sidney Lewis ('S. L.') Harris

Sidney Lewis ("S. L.") Harris passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home.

Burial will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Arrangements are coordinated by Thompson Harveson and Cole Funeral Home.

He is survived by his daughters, Ann Harris Mills and Donna Harris of Saginaw, Texas, and Paula Boyd (Robbie) of Midland Texas, four grandchildren, nine great -grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister Arline Harris Taylor, and a niece.

Published on December 11, 2020