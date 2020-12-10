Timmy Joe Singleton

Timmy Joe Singleton, age 57, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home.

Private Family Graveside Services for Timmy will be held at the Zephyr Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Timmy was born on March 19, 1963, to Billy Joe and Joyce (Cornelius) Singleton in Sonora, Texas. He was a 1982 graduate of Early High School. He did paint and body work for a number of years, working at Steve’s Paint and Body Shop. Timmy was a “man’s man”, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing washers with his sons, even entering and winning a few tournaments. He loved the Dallas Cowboys.

Timmy is survived by his parents, Billy and Joyce Singleton of Brownwood; four children: Robbie Singleton of San Saba, Mikala Stanton and husband Chris of San Saba, Hannah Singleton of Brownwood, and Jacob Singleton of Brownwood; three great-grandchildren: Cody Singleton, Eli Soto, and Colton Stanton; and two sisters, Brenda Gober and husband Bryan of Early, Carla Hickey and husband Tim of Ohio. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and his friends.

He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Teresa Singleton.

Published on December 10, 2020