Virginia 'Jennie' Belle Fisher

Virginia “Jennie” Belle Fisher, 94, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White, Grapevine.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to graveside services from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home..

Published on December 10, 2020