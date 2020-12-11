Tony C. 'TopCat' Matthews

Tony C. "TopCat" Matthews age 79 of Meridian, passed away on December 2, 2020 at his residence in Meridian.

Services are going to be held at 1 P.M., December 21, 2020 at the Meridian Memorial Cemetery.

Tony C. Matthews was born on June 12, 1941 in Cleburne, Texas to Clifton "CC" Cornell and Mattie Bell Holtsman Matthews. Tony was raised and educated in Cleburne. He is a 1960 graduate of Cleburne High School. After graduation he joined the United States Airforce. Tony received the Airman's Medal while serving. Upon leaving the Air Force he started working for Santa Fe Railroad. He was very proud to continue his families legacy working for the Railroad. His families combined years of service of working in the Railroad was 107 years. During his free time you could often find Tony coaching baseball either in Cleburne or Meridian. Tony enjoyed working with children. He was very much a people person who never met a stranger. Tony was the best dad you could ever ask for. Besides being a husband, dad, grandfather, he was a friend to all. He will truly be missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Linda Matthews; sons, Clif Matthews and wife, Jennifer, Chris Matthews and wife, Christy, Kent Matthews, Dale Cloer and wife, Kim, Steve Cloer and wife, Hillary; 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa; granddaughter, Kayla; two great-granddaughters, Nellie and Nollie; great-grandson, Tanner; and sister, Betty.

Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas.

Published on December 11, 2020