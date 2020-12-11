Virginia 'Jennie' Belle Fisher

Virginia “Jennie” Belle Fisher, age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, December 7, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White, Grapevine.

Graveside Services for Jennie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Wayne Lewis and Lloyd Tyson officiating; visitation will be held prior to graveside services from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Virginia “Jennie” Belle was born on January 9, 1926, to Oliver and Audry (Nelson) Steel in May. She was a graduate of Brownwood High School and attended Howard Payne University. She lived in Brownwood all her life until she moved to Trophy Club and lived with her daughter for the last 4 years of her life.

Jennie Belle had no problem making friends, it seems like almost everyone in Brown County knew her as she worked at Citizens National Bank and First National Bank/Republic National Bank as a drive-thru teller before she retired.

Jennie Belle was a happy person and had a magical presence and a contagious laugh, she could light up a room like no other. She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and laughter. After moving to Trophy Club, she made many friends. Jennie enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and working in her flower beds, and bird watching. She also loved going shopping, going to her favorite restaurants, seeing new things and in general loving life. She especially loved her little dog, Daisy Mae.

Jennie loved her family dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She leaves behind her three daughters: Judy Howard and husband Darryl of Trophy Club, Pam Carr and husband Vernon of Universal City, Susan Bailey and husband Kenny of Weatherford; grandchildren: Jennifer Barnes of Trophy Club, Michelle Carr of San Angelo, Micah McDowell and husband Brandon of Coleman, Todd Smith and wife Andrea of Panola, OK, Markus Maxwell and wife Colby of McGregor; seven great-grandchildren: Michaela and Lauren Barnes of Trophy Club, Camryn and Chayse McDowell of Coleman, Gentry and Jacquelynn Smith of Carmel, Indiana and step-granddaughter, Nevaeh Larkey of Panola, Ok. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mark Fisher; parents, Oliver and Audry Steel; and two brothers, Bobby Steel and Sam Steel.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Freedom Williams, Bridget Williams, and Arianna “BiBi” Fazila for your kind words and help with our sweet mother.

