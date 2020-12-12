Christopher Carl Hazelwood

Christopher Carl Hazelwood, 73, was born January 12, 1947 in Sherman, Texas to William and Mildred Hazelwood. He died December 8, 2020 at the CARE, Inc. Nursing Facility in Early.

He had no siblings and never married.

He will be buried at the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Sadler, Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Plans for a memorial service have not been finalized. Cards and letters may be addressed to the Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave., Brownwood, Texas 76801.

He taught high school in Abilene and later worked in the grocery business. He later worked for TWT Molding and at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ as custodian.

Published on December 12, 2020