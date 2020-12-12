Gwen Lewis

Gwen Lewis, of Coleman, Texas, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Coleman, Texas where she had been residing.

She was born June 29, 1932 in Wellington to Raymond and Vida Vaughan. She married Dave Lewis in 1953 in McCamey. She worked in real estate and operated a maternity clothing store.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three brothers.

She is survived by two children, Mike Lewis of Blooming Grove, Cyndi McClain of Coleman; one brother, Ben Vaughan of Plano; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Wellington, Texas. Viewing will begin on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Wellington.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to Coleman Home Health and Hospice, 406 W. Elm Street, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 12, 2020