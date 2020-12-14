Jean Ambrosek

Jean (Taylor) Ambrosek, age 78, of Bangs passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Songbird Lodge in Brownwood.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Jean was born February 12, 1942, in Lamesa, Texas to Frank Taylor and Maymie (Cummings) Taylor. She married John Ambrosek in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on November 23, 1971. They resided in Lawton, Oklahoma for many years before moving to Bangs, Texas in 1988. She was a clerk at convenience stores for many years.

Jean was a member of Haven of Hope Church in Brownwood. She had a true love of animals and was very passionate about her pets. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and spending time with friends.

Jean is survived by daughters, Rhonda Rhoades, Cindy Cain and husband Dennis, and Johnna Lowden; 4 grandchildren: Anna Helfen and husband AJ, Adam Foster, Kolwyn Lowden and Sierra Lowden.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Ambrosek; parents, Frank and Maymie Taylor; sister and brother‐in‐law, Etta and Joel Hamlin; infant brother, Billy Frank Taylor; and son‐in‐law, Joel Lowden.

Published on December 14, 2020