GOLDTHWAITE — Graveside services for Jerry McFarland, 82, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2000 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He died Dec. 13, 2020 in Gatesville.

He was born April 16, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas to Fred and Velma McFarland. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was a farmer and worked in sales. He served in the Army.

He is survived by is children, Lisa Dawson of Rio Vista, Texas, Eric McFarland of Priddy, Texas and Zackary McFarland of Waco, Texas; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildrren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Published on December 14, 2020