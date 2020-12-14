Mildred Eoff Haynie

Mildred Eoff Haynie, 84, died Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Humble, Texas.

She was born October 26, 1936, in Blanket, Texas, to George and Lucille Eoff. On August 20, 1956, she married Hurschel Haynie in Blanket. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Humble.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Fussell of Humble; son, Dale R. Haynie of Humble; grandchildren: three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, G.W. Eoff of Blanket. She was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and her parents.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Comanche Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas.

Memorials may be made to Sardis Cemetery Association, c/o Nancy Jewell, 1801 Hwy 2861, Comanche, Texas 76442 or First United Methodist Church, 800 Main St., Humble, Texas 77338.

