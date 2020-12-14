Ruby Cook

GOLDTHWAITE — Graveside services for Ruby Cook, 92, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.

She died Dec. 13, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1928 in Goldthwaite to Anderson and Josie Arrowood. She married Franklin Cook on Sept. 22, 1945 in Brownwood. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, James Cook and Andy Cook, both of Goldthwaite; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three sisters.

