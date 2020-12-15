Jerry Pennington

Jerry Pennington, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Private Family Graveside Services for Jerry will be held at Greenleaf Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center (https://westtexasrehab.org/memorial-donation). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

