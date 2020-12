R.D. Trowbridge

Funeral services for R.D. Trowbridge, 93, of Brownwood will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Trowbridge passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

Published on December 15, 2020