Robert H. Dugan

Former Brownwood resident Robert H. Dugan, 89, passed on November 25, 2020 in Austin, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Dugan was born November 28, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to Rexford and Mary Dugan. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High school in 1949.

Before graduation, he joined the US Navy Reserve and a local flying club, where he learned to fly. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Air Force. After completing flight school in 1954, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. While training at Reese AFB in Lubbock, he met the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Young. They were married in Lubbock in 1955.

The new couple were the nucleus of the usual military family, transferring from base to base across the US and Japan. They had 5 children, each born in various states. In 1973, he retired from the Air Force at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, with over 9,000 hours of heavy aircraft flight time and a combat tour in Vietnam (1968-1969).

After retirement, the Dugans settled in Brownwood, where Pat had family. Robert worked as a corporate pilot for local businesses, including Ross Company and Herman Bennett Construction. As a civilian, he added over 10,000 more hours to his pilot's log. He was always proud that his hours were accident free and he never had a late takeoff due to pilot error.

He was a member and former leader of the Brownwood Evening Lions Club and the Brownwood American Legion Post. He volunteered as a soccer referee, Boy Scout leader, and assisted his wife with her 35 year tenure as cookie coordinator for the Heart of Texas Girl Scout Council. His youngest 4 children graduated from Brownwood High School.

He was known by many names to his friends and family: "Bob", "Bobby", "Dixie", but most importantly, "Daddy" and "Papa". In his own words, he "married a wonderful woman and fathered 5 wonderful children but my wife deserves the most credit for how well they turned out".

Mr. Dugan is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat Dugan of Austin; daughters Connie Bugel of Durham NC, Karen Rountree of San Antonio, Kathleen Mueller of Cambridge MN, Carrie Stewart of Bastrop; son Robert Corry Dugan of Austin; and 14 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on December 10th. Due to Covid safety restrictions, only his direct family may attend. The family intends to host another ceremony and celebration of his life after the pandemic is under control.

Condolences may be sent ℅ of his son’s address at 2804 Mossback, Austin, TX 78739, or shared online at his page at texasveteranfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Published on December 15, 2020