Tom R. Adams

Tom R. Adams, 88, formerly of Odessa and Andrews, passed away at the family home in Azle, TX, on December 9, 2020.

Mr. Adams was born on November 10, 1932, to Brownell and Juanita Green Adams. He was raised in Brownwood and graduated from BHS in 1950. During his years at BHS, Tom was a member of the track team as a pole vaulter. His love of music dominated his high school years as it did all his life. Tom was an active member of the A Capella choir under the direction of Dorothy McIntosh. He sang with two quartets, the Downbeat 4 and 3 Hits and a Miss which were frequently featured in concerts and community events. He was selected for All Region, All Area and All State Choir. Tom directed music in local churches while still in High School. He attended Howard Payne University and Hardin Simmons University receiving BS in Music from HSU in 1954. He was an active member of the A Capella Choir and Madrigal Singers under the direction of Dr. Ewell Porter. He was posted at the 7th Army Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany in 1955-56. While in Stuttgart, he served as the president and music director of the Protestant Servicemen’s Association on the post. During this time he was “requested” by Colonels and Generals to sing numerous times at special holiday services in several cathedrals in Germany.

Four days after his discharge from the US Army, Tom married Juanice Bishop on July 14, 1956 at First Baptist Church in Cross Plains, Texas. They were married for 62 years until her death in July 2018. Tom received a Masters in Music in 1957 at Hardin Simmons and began a teaching career that spanned 36 years in Odessa, Snyder and Andrews. He spent 28 years with AISD as the High School Choral director. Under the direction of Mr. Adams, Andrews Choirs earned many honors in UIL and invitational competitions and was named Outstanding Choir at the prestigious Buccaneer Music Festival in Corpus Christi, Texas on three occasions in a 10 year period. He served as a judge for UIL Concert, Sight Reading and Solo and Ensemble competitions all over Texas for 40 years. He sang in the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale. He was not only an educational mentor to former students who went on to become music professionals but he shared his faith and cared for the salvation and personal character of his students.

“Brother Tom” served as Music Minister as well as Youth Director and Deacon of many churches in central and west Texas from 1948-2009, including FBC Stamford, Anson and Cross Plains, Crescent Park, Sherwood Park and Northside Baptist Churches in Odessa, Colonial Hill Baptist Church in Snyder, Second Baptist and Calvary Baptist in Andrews, interim director at FBC Andrews and Seminole. He retired as music minister and deacon after a decade at Sunset Heights Baptist Church in Odessa.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Juanice Bishop Adams and his parents, Brownell and Juanita Green Adams. He is survived by his daughters, Carole Boyd and husband Perry of Azle, and Cherie’ Williamson of Abilene; four grandchildren, Taylor Boyd and Wife Charee, Kelli Griffin and husband Jacob, Trevor Boyd and wife Micaela all of Azle and Nathan Williamson of Abilene; his brother SMSgt (ret) James L. Adams and wife Betty, of Arlington. The joys of his life, his five great-grandchildren Christian, Witten and Makenna Boyd; Olivia and Alexia Griffin lived close to him in Azle, Tx. He cherished numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his dear friend of 78 years, H. Ron Bates, formerly of Brownwood.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth, Texas. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. December 22nd, 2020 in the DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Visitation with the family will be at Biggers Funeral Home, December 21, 2020, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Published on December 15, 2020