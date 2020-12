Virginia 'Jennie' Belle Fisher

Virginia “Jennie” Belle Fisher, age 94, passed away peacefully Monday, December 7, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White, Grapevine.

Graveside Services for Jennie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park; visitation will be held prior to graveside services from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on December 15, 2020