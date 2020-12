William 'Bill' Bing Biffinger

William “Bill” Bing Biffinger went Home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; children, Matthew Biffinger, Jenny Perrier and Lisa Harper; and six grandchildren.

No services are planned . Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Published on December 15, 2020