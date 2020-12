Jimmie Sue Claborn

Jimmie Sue Claborn, age 93, of Rising Star died Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Graveside Services will be held at 10: a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Rising Star Cemetery. No set visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on December 16, 2020