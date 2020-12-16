Joe Wayne Long

Joe Wayne Long 84, of Brownwood, a beloved dad, grandpa, and great grandpa, passed away December 13th, 2020 with his loving children by his side. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday December 19, 2020 at Cox Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday December 18, 2020, 6 – 8 p.m. at Brownwood Funeral Home.

Joe was born in Mercury, TX where he grew up fishing, hunting, and tending to the farm. He met his wife of 47 years in Brownwood, TX and they raised their three children together. Joe and Judy both retired from the Brownwood Independent School District. Joe spent his retirement teaching his grandkids and great grandkids how to fish, enjoy life, and how to love unconditionally. His great grandkids were his pride and joy until the day he met his Lord and Savior.

Joe was a dedicated granpa, a real fisherman, and he loved sitting on his front porch watching his grandkids play with a cup of coffee or a cold beer.

Joe has been reunited with his wife, Judy, his parents Walter and Ethel Long, his son Raymond Long, his great grandson Hudson Parker, his sisters Gladys, and Florence, and his brothers Clifton, Everett, Roy, Curtis, and Noel.

Joe is lovingly remembered and survived by his children Kimberly and Richard, his grandkids Frances, Robert, Vivian, Chad, Sharon, Little Richard, and Jolynn, and his great grand kids Anthony, Madison, Austin, Brooklyn, Abbigail, Edrick, Everett, Megan, Sage, Inara, Leyna, Jonathon, Allison, and Jessalyn. Sister in law Carol and Babs, and beloved family Frankie, Joe, Laura, Yvonne, Nicole, and Angel.

God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around him and whispered, “Come to me”. With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and slowly fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.

Published on December 16, 2020