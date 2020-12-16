R.D. Trowbridge

Funeral services for R.D. Trowbridge, 93, of Brownwood will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Trowbridge passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

R. D. was born March 5, 1927 in Brownwood to Elbert E. and Steva Mae (Washburn) Trowbridge. He served his country in the US Army both in Japan and Korea. R.D. had many jobs throughout his life, including working for Herman Bennet as 3M was built. Once completed, R.D. finished his working career as a maintenance man at 3M until his retirement in 1992. R.D. loved farming, fishing, hunting and riding on his tractor. He was a kind, loving man.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children, Brenda and Bugsy Cude, Debbie and Wesley Cox and Rocky and Kimberly Trowbridge; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; brother Bo Trowbridge; sister Dorothy Walden and sister-in-law Carnell Rinkenburger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; son, Phillip; great grandchildren, Chyenne and Phillip, three brothers, their wives and many, many good friends.

Online condolences can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com

Published on December 16, 2020