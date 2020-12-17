Alfredo J. Razo

It is with great sadness, love, and profound gratitude, that the family of Alfredo J. Razo announce his passing on December 10, 2020. Surrounded by his family,

Alfredo went peacefully to be with the Lord. A visitation to receive friends and family will be held at Davis-Morris Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. A burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery.

Alfredo was born in Valle de Santiago, GTO, Mx., to his parents J. Maurilio and Eloysa Razo.

He became a proud Texas resident in the 1970's. After making his home permanently in Brownwood, he was also employed by The Kohler Company for over 20 years, where he made lifelong friends. Alfredo was a hard working family man. He loved being with his family and was known for great story telling. He enjoyed the great outdoors and was always working on projects. Alfredo was the Pillar of our family. He was kind, generous, and always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed living a simple life, on his piece of land with his beloved family. His faith in the Lord was strong and never wavered.

"Death is not extinguishing the light. It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come."

Alfredo is survived by his loving wife of many years, Erlinda Razo of Lake Brownwood.

Sons, Alfredo Razo Jr. and wife Yveth Razo of Bangs; Levi Razo and Eli Razo. Grand-Children, Andrea Razo, Valerie Razo, and Isabella Razo. Siblings include; Rosa and Rafael Garcia of GTO, Mx. Everardo and Lourdes Razo of Katy. Torivio and Minerva Razo of Katy. Elvira and Martin Vargas of GTO, Mx. Maria C. Razo of GTO, Mx. Cecilia and Oscar Carrillo of Sacramento.

He was preceded in death by his Grand-parents and his sisters Maria Olga Medina and

Blanca Estella Razo.

Online Condolences can be shared with the family at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com

Published on December 17, 2020