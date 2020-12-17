Janese Sears

Janese Sears, age 63,died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Gustine, Texas.

She was born February 18, 1957, in Brownwood, Texas, to Wriley Mack and Lavon (Stuteville) Stark. On June 28, 1988, she married B. R. Sears, in Gustine.

She is survived by her husband, B. R. Sears of Gustine; son B. J. Sears of Lamkin; mother, Lavon Stark of Gustine; brother, Adam Stark of Gustine; brother, Keith Stark of Gustine; Bryant Sears of Whiteface;

She was preceded in death by her son and father,

No scheduled visitation is planned.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Sears Family Cemetery, Comanche County, Texas.

Condolences may be made at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 17, 2020