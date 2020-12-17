Jerry Pennington

Jerry Pennington, age 76, of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Private Family Graveside Services for Jerry will be held at Greenleaf Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Jerry was born on September 4, 1944, to Elvin and Jessie (Smith) Pennington in Santa Anna. He graduated from Bangs High School in 1963. After high school he married the love of his life, Sandra Taylor, on September 5, 1964, in Brownwood. Jerry retired from 3M after 36 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and reloader. He loved going to Colorado to see the fall foliage. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra Pennington of Brownwood; son, Todd Pennington and wife Meranda of Brownwood; daughter, Karen Newman and husband Mike of Bangs; grandchildren: Jessica, Maegan, Cole, Ben, Whitney, and Lauren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, June Farris of Coleman; brother, Carl Pennington of Thrifty; life-long friends, Larry and Mary Wickson; and daughter-in-law of many years, Erin

Pennington. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Jessie Pennington; brothers, Buddy, Lewis, and Billy Joe Pennington; and sisters, Nelda Reiger, Doris Gotcher, and Bea Pea.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center (https://westtexasrehab.org/memorial-donation). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 17, 2020