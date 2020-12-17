Jose Humberto Hernandez

Jose Humberto Hernandez, 61, went home to join our Heavenly Father on December 14, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. The funeral service will at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park cemetery officiated by Valentino Hernandez.

Jose Hernandez was a loving father, Pa, son, brother, Tio, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Jose, the eldest of eleven children, was born on March 25, 1959 in Del Rio, TX to Benjamin and Tabita Ester Hernandez. At the age of 51, he proudly received his GED after choosing to quit school at a young age to help his mother provide for his siblings. He was a dedicated man who spent most of his life working and using his many skills to provide for his family. Jose was filled with love, always had a smile on his face, a smile that was so contagious that it would brighten up anyone's day. He had a willingness to help others even if it meant putting himself last. He never knew a stranger and would make everybody feel like a somebody.

He is survived by his mother, Tabita Ester Hernandez; his children Michael Hernandez, Tabitha (Osric) Ledet, Tiffany (Jonathan Sr) Delgado and Nathaniel Hernandez; his grandchildren Alexa, Jonathan Jr., Yasmin, Amiyah, Yzabelle, Jaelynn, Nylah, Noah, Nova, Osric III, Jemma, Ariah, Mikayla and Okalani; siblings Benjamin Hernandez Jr., Nancy Hernandez, Arnold Hernandez, Fernando (Lorena) Hernandez, Valentino (Mirna) Hernandez, Nercedalia Hernandez, Noraida (Jose Rivera) Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Eleazar Hernandez and Monica (Issac) Rodriguez. He will be missed by many tios, tias, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Published on December 17, 2020